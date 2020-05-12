Police: Woman Threw Knife at Fiancé During Domestic Dispute

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say an Emlenton woman reportedly threw a knife at her fiancé during a domestic dispute, leaving him with a stab wound.

According to court documents released on Monday, May 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an active domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 338, in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 2:00 a.m. on May 3.

A known male victim reported to state police that he had been involved in a physical altercation with his fiancée – 47-year-old Toni Lynn Clark, of Emlenton – and she threw a knife at him and struck him in the leg, the criminal complaint states.

After the altercation, Clark fled the scene.

A stab wound approximately 1.5 inches long was visible on the victim’s left thigh, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Clark through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on May 6:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 23, with Judge Heeter presiding.

