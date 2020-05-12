Say What?!: Man Breaks Balloon Sculpture World Record on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

OMAGH, Ireland – A competitor on Britain’s Got Talent broke a Guinness World Record when he made five balloon sculptures while blindfolded in under 44.25 seconds.

Ryan Tracey, 38, of Omagh, Northern Ireland, appeared on Saturday night’s episode of the ITV show and broke the balloon record with help from his son, Matthew, 7.

