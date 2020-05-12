THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Daily Takeout Specials Offered at The Korner Restaurant!
The Korner Restaurant is offering daily specials available for takeout.
The daily specials are as follows:
– Tuesday, May 12 – Liver and Onions
– Wednesday, May 13 – Fish Sandwich or 4-piece Chicken Dinner
– Thursday, May 14 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna or Roast Beef Dinner
– Friday, May 15 – Fish
– Saturday, May 16 – Cook’s choice
Note: Menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
