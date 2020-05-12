THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Enter ‘All Seasons Temporaries’ Gift Card Giveaway!
In an effort to boost moral and stay connected with the community, All Seasons Temporaries is having weekly giveaways.
Now that we have some restrictions lifted in some of our counties, All Seasons Temporaries wants to hear what you did (SAFELY) after the lift? Did you have a small group party? Did you shop your favorite business or maybe go to Outlets? Did you go look for a job? Did you visit a family member you had not seen in while?
Keep in mind, it is all of our responsibility to move forward in a safe manner in order to keep things at bay! All Seasons is doing our best to support community while remaining safe with it’s cleaning processes, wearing their masks and washing their hands regularly.
They look forward to reading your responses. The lucky winner will be selected on Friday, May 15th, and will receive a $50 gift card.
Be Well. Be Safe. Be Kind.
All Seasons Temporaries will announce the winner on Friday, May 15th.
Remember, TEMPORARY changes can lead to AMAZING NEW PLACES in life!
All Seasons Temporaries is a time-proven solution to your staffing needs. Serving the seven counties of Venango, Mercer, Lawrence, Forest, Clarion, Crawford, and Jefferson, they match quality employees to the area’s best employment opportunities.
For more job listings or information about All Season Temporaries visit their website or Facebook page.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.