Statewide Coronavirus Cases Approach 58,000; Death Toll Exceeds 3,800

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 837 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 57,991. The death toll is currently 3,806.

There are 237,989 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/12/20 – 837

5/11/20 – 543

5/10/20 – 1,295

5/9/20 – 1,078

5/8/20 – 1,323

5/7/20 – 1,070

5/6/20 – 888

5/5/20 – 865

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 55 0 55 5 Butler 195 3 198 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 25 5 30 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 5 0 5 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 76 0 76 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 6 2 8 1 Mercer 75 2 77 2 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 57,991 3,806 237,989

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 884 10219 15 Northeast 11399 36150 130 Northwest 319 8100 18 Southcentral 3942 30577 71 Southeast 37396 111217 841 Southwest 2931 41726 31

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 167 1906 5 Allegheny 1526 20058 127 Armstrong 55 875 5 Beaver 493 2513 78 Bedford 29 352 1 Berks 3453 7619 172 Blair 30 1491 0 Bradford 37 913 2 Bucks 4116 11656 364 Butler 198 2799 6 Cambria 44 2041 1 Cameron 2 80 0 Carbon 198 1420 17 Centre 122 1291 2 Chester 1929 7290 189 Clarion 23 559 1 Clearfield 30 654 0 Clinton 41 360 0 Columbia 330 886 28 Crawford 21 775 0 Cumberland 461 2459 33 Dauphin 851 6254 38 Delaware 5084 12356 405 Elk 5 222 1 Erie 124 2734 2 Fayette 85 2262 4 Forest 7 39 0 Franklin 522 3714 12 Fulton 8 136 0 Greene 27 528 1 Huntingdon 190 492 0 Indiana 76 907 5 Jefferson 7 384 0 Juniata 94 217 1 Lackawanna 1211 3694 124 Lancaster 2295 10076 168 Lawrence 71 922 7 Lebanon 825 3291 17 Lehigh 3286 9255 123 Luzerne 2449 7024 120 Lycoming 132 1442 5 McKean 8 250 1 Mercer 77 957 2 Mifflin 52 870 0 Monroe 1229 3558 64 Montgomery 5442 21911 534 Montour 49 2986 0 Northampton 2499 8301 161 Northumberland 126 882 0 Perry 35 394 1 Philadelphia 15218 37598 871 Pike 441 1531 21 Potter 4 102 0 Schuylkill 459 2711 14 Snyder 33 273 1 Somerset 32 944 1 Sullivan 1 57 0 Susquehanna 81 429 13 Tioga 16 352 1 Union 41 675 1 Venango 7 307 0 Warren 1 217 0 Washington 126 2747 4 Wayne 117 663 5 Westmoreland 419 6052 30 Wyoming 31 275 3 York 793 9001 14

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 31,733 55% 1891 Male 25,616 44% 1899 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 639 1% 16 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 6614 11% 398 Asian 707 1% 41 White 14,039 24% 1402 Other 296 1% 12 Not reported 36,335 62% 1953 * 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 23 4 4 ALLEGHENY 36 363 104 97 ARMSTRONG 1 5 6 3 BEAVER 3 324 25 71 BERKS 24 694 91 114 BUCKS 51 1284 280 295 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 53 5 13 CENTRE 3 15 7 1 CHESTER 37 640 93 163 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 5 93 31 24 CUMBERLAND 8 225 54 32 DAUPHIN 3 194 42 26 DELAWARE 41 1419 217 326 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 70 11 4 INDIANA 4 13 2 4 LACKAWANNA 15 525 84 107 LANCASTER 32 546 144 147 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 67 12 11 LEHIGH 26 552 105 91 LUZERNE 19 382 58 87 LYCOMING 2 66 10 5 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 133 28 28 MONTGOMERY 82 2014 71 445 NORTHAMPTON 16 586 139 101 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 53 1547 8 356 PIKE 2 31 4 8 SCHUYLKILL 9 48 15 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 15 13 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 134 34 27 YORK 6 10 4 2 PENNSYLVANIA 540 12130 1724 2611

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon May 12, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.