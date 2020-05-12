Venus Man Accused of Punching Neighbor During Dispute

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Venus man is facing criminal charges after punching a neighbor in the mouth during a dispute.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an assault between two neighbors at a location on County Line Road/Hemlock Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, it was discovered that a known 65-year-old Venus man struck a known 60-year-old Oil City man in the mouth with a closed fist after a brief argument.

Police observed the victim suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the charges of simple assault and harassment are being filed against the Venus man through District Court 18-3-02.

The name of the Venus man was not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.