Venus Man Accused of Punching Neighbor During Dispute

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Venus man is facing criminal charges after punching a neighbor in the mouth during a dispute.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an assault between two neighbors at a location on County Line Road/Hemlock Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, it was discovered that a known 65-year-old Venus man struck a known 60-year-old Oil City man in the mouth with a closed fist after a brief argument.

Police observed the victim suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the charges of simple assault and harassment are being filed against the Venus man through District Court 18-3-02.

The name of the Venus man was not released.


