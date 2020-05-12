William James “Bill” Eiler, 91, of Parker passed away Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born in Pittsburgh on May 25, 1928, he was son of late Joseph and Hilda Stayer Eiler.

He retired from the former Glass Containers Corp. of Parker with over thirty two years of service, and later served as custodian of VFW Post 7073 at Parker for many years.

Bill proudly served with the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on July 22, 1952 having earned the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Stars, and the Korean Service Medal. He served with the 9th Infantry.

He was a strong advocate for the mission of the VFW and American Legion, and was a life member of both VFW Post #7073 of Parker and American Legion Post #636 of Foxburg. Bill was faithful to assist both posts with veteran funerals and color guard at many parades.

Survived by caring daughter Dixie Parisi and husband Joe of Parker and son William Steve Eiler of Sligo; four grandchildren, ten grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are three sister: Dorothy (“Toots”) Miller of Chicora, Sally Michaels of Butler, and Joan Phillips of Parker; two brothers: Bob Eiler of Niagara Falls, NY and Clifford (“”Tiny”) Eiler of Bruin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Hilda Wolfe, and brothers Ray, John (Jack), Gerard (Gerry), Donald, and Park Eiler.

As per CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health guidelines, a private graveside service and burial will be held this morning (Tuesday) at Allegheny Cemetery near Parker. A memorial service with veteran honors will be held at a later date.

The Buzard Funeral Home staff of Parker is assisting with all arrangements at this time.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.