William Thomas “Bill” Coon

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

William-Coon-1589199192William Thomas “Bill” Coon passed from this life on May 10, 2020.

Bill was born on November 7, 1942 in Bullion, PA, to John Phillip Coon and Wanda Jane (Hedglin) Coon.

Bill graduated from Victory Joint School. He served in the US Navy from 1961-1966 as a radio operator. He served aboard the USS Yancey. He took part in the Cuban Missile Crisis; and received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Dominican Republic). He was employed by Cooper Energies for 34 years.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bowler.

Bill is survived by his sons, Scott (Kim) Coon and Richard (Maddy) Coon; his former wife Rhonda Paden; brothers Edward Quinn, Kenneth Sayers, and Thomas Coon; sisters Anna Rhoades and Rose Voorhies; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Wilbert Sayers, his step-mother Elsie Quinn Coon, brother Jarold Coon and grandson Devon.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Homes, Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Funeral services will be private.

Interment will take place in Clintonville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.


