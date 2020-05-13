BREAKING NEWS: Man Wanted for Attempted Homicide Taken into Custody

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted for attempted homicide was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Oil City Police Department, along with troopers from the Franklin-based State Police, traveled to a residence on Rockwood Avenue in Oil City around 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, to attempt to serve an arrest warrant on 18-year-old Adrian I. Wise.

Wise was wanted for Attempted Criminal Homicide and other charges related to an attempted burglary, criminal trespass, and shooting incident that occurred in the City of Oil City on April 25, 2020.

Police say Wise was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant without incident.

Court documents indicate Wise was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 11:30 a.m. on May 13 on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, H1

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1 (Attempted)

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Conspiracy Engaging – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury With Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

