 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 70. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.