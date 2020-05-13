A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Southwest wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 70. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

