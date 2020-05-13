AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Increase as Regional States Begin to Re-Open

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is three cents higher this week at $2.106 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.074 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.099. The average in Jefferson County is $2.076.

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region is seeing the least volatility in the country at the pump. On the week, gas prices increased or decreased no more than two cents, except in West Virginia (+6 cents), Maine (+6 cents) and North Carolina (+3 cents). All state gas price averages in the region are as much as 15 cents cheaper on the month and over a dollar less on the year.

At the start of this week, averages range from $1.67 in North Carolina to $2.18 in Washington, D.C.

For a second week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports a draw in gasoline stocks in the region. For the week ending May 1, stocks dipped by nearly 2 million barrels to fall to 70.8 million. Regional refinery rates continue to increase too, up to 50%. Small gas price fluctuations are the likely trend motorists can expect to see in the week ahead.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.106

Average price during the week of May 4, 2020 $2.070

Average price during the week of May 13, 2019 $3.085

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.079 Altoona

$2.181 Beaver

$2.128 Bradford

$2.076 Brookville

$2.062 Butler

$2.074 Clarion

$2.100 DuBois

$2.077 Erie

$2.145 Greensburg

$2.091 Indiana

$2.162 Jeannette

$2.052 Kittanning

$2.099 Latrobe

$2.069 Meadville

$2.074 Mercer

$1.966 New Castle

$2.175 New Kensington

$2.099 Oil City

$2.175 Pittsburgh

$2.052 Sharon

$2.180 Uniontown

$2.159 Warren

$2.169 Washington

On the National Front

The national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week at $1.84, but still three cents cheaper on the month and $1.02 less on the year. Regardless of the national increase, 40 states still have averages of $2.00 or less per gallon. Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease.

The EIA’s latest data report showed demand for gasoline increased by 800,000 barrels-per-day to 6.7 million last week, which is 3.2 million b/d less than last year at this time. As more states re-open to business, gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase.

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.19 to settle at $24.74 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand is rebounding. For this week, crude prices may continue to rise if the market believes that crude oil inventories are beginning to rebalance. However, if crude storage levels continue to increase, crude prices could decline if the market continues to worry that the global market is oversupplied.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

