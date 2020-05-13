Amos L. Smail, 60, of Corsica, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born on December 9, 1959 in Clarion; son of the late David Smail and Wilma Jean Hannold Smail of Brookville.

Amos attended Clarion Limestone High School. He worked at numerous places as a certified welder and also worked for Hazmat as a truck driver until his retirement.

Amos was of the Christian Faith.

He enjoyed listening to music and playing the drums. Amos also enjoyed spending time with his grandson; Ryver and his dogs; Kiki, Noah, and Copper.

He loved to watch the History Channel.

Amos is survived by his two daughters: Misty L. Smail and Amy L. Boyd and her husband, Joe; his grandson: Ryver Boyd; and the mother of his children and close friend: Heidi Smail, all of Clarion.

He is also survived by his three sisters: Wilma Johnson of Erie, Sandy Ferguson and her husband, Marty, of Limestone, and Karen Lott and her husband, Chuck, of Corsica; his two brothers: Ronald Smail and Pete Smail, both of Corsica; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Amos was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Amos’ life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made in Amos’ name to the Tri-county Rescue Center of Shippenville, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

