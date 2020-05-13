Bill That Would Allow Curbside Cocktails During Coronavirus Shutdowns Passes State Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A bill that would allow some restaurants and bars to serve curbside cocktails during the coronavirus pandemic passed the Pennsylvania State Senate today.

According to the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, the Senate voted 48-0 in favor of HB 327, which would allow licensed restaurants and taverns to sell curbside cocktails.

The bill also passed the state House a few weeks ago.

“With every day that passes, Pennsylvania’s small business taverns and licensed restaurants move closer to financial ruin,” Chuck Moran, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said in the press release.

“These establishments were among the first businesses to either close or limit services as part of Governor Wolf’s Business Closure Order to fight the spread of COVID-19, and have been told they will not be allowed to resume operations until their counties enter the green phase. Business owners have been deprived of their operations and income, and are facing permanent closure, while many employees have lost their jobs.”

Moran went on to call the bill “a lifeline to help keep taverns and restaurants from sinking faster.”

“HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day. This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive.”

The bill would affect businesses that have lost 25 percent or more of their average monthly sales as a result of the shutdown.

It would require drinks to be served in containers with lids and also includes size restrictions as well as restrictions on times for curbside delivery of drinks.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association is urging Governor Wolf to sign the bill quickly.

