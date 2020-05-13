Clarence Eugene Schmader, 77, of Clarion, passed away at his residence on May 11, 2020.

Born on April 5, 1943 in Lucinda, he was the son of the late Clarence A. Schmader and Florence E. (Lander) Schmader.

Clarence lived in the Clarion area all of his life and was also a part time resident of Florida. He was a member of the Knight Cruisers Car Club, L.I.U.N.A Local Union #952, Walt Disney World Pass holder, Case collectors club, a lifetime member of the NRA and the Antler Club in Lucinda.

He enjoyed auctions, car shows and winters in Florida.

He was a member of the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church.

Clarence is survived one son, David (Denise) Schmader of Helen Furnace, two daughters, Karen MacBeth of Portersville and Pamela (Brian) Reynolds Decker of PA Furnace, Pa. three brothers, Bill (Elaine) Schmader, Sam (Ann) Schmader and Russ Schmader; three sisters, Janet (Charlie) Weaver, Pam (Ron) Wolbert and Bridget (Gary) Collett. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Nathan MacBeth, Brock MacBeth, Alex Decker, Rachel Reynolds, Russell Locher, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara M. Schmader.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home and Crematory 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa.

The funeral service will be private. A live Facebook stream of the funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. R. James Dietrich officiating. Interment will be in the Clarion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

