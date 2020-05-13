 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Bacon Roll-Ups

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe can be used as an appetizer, or serve it for lunch with a side of cottage cheese!

Chicken & Bacon Roll-Ups

Ingredients

1 – 9-3/4 oz. can chunk white chicken, drained
1 – 8 oz. carton spreadable garden vegetable cream cheese
1 cup salsa, divided
4 pieces ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon, crumbled
6 – 8-inch flour tortillas, room temperature

Directions

~Mix chicken, cream cheese, 1/2 cup salsa and bacon; spread over tortillas. Roll up tightly; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate at least one hour.

~Just before serving, unwrap and cut tortillas into one-inch slices. Serve with remaining salsa.


