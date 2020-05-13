Graduation Announcement: Arianne Magallanes

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion native recently graduated from Duquesne University.

Arianne Magallanes, a 2016 graduate of Clarion High School, graduated from Duquesne University, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree with a Major in Marketing and Minor in International Business.

Duquesne Univerity’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony was held on Saturday May 9.

Congratulations Arianne!

