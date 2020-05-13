 

Dennis Veryl Neely

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Dennis Veryl Neely, 75, passed away late Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Greenville.

He was born February 10, 1945 in Douglas, Arizona, the son of Veryl and Lois (Slater) Neely. He was raised in Pennsylvania, and earned a bachelor’s degree in from the University of Pittsburgh and became a Registered Nurse.

Denny was a proud veteran, having served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. It was there he met the love of his life, Carole Decovich, while serving as her nurse after she was injured while also serving in US Army. They were married on October 24, 1970.

He was an excellent nurse, working in emergency rooms and intensive care units throughout his career. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an artist and lover of art, and an author, publishing the autobiographical “A Reluctant Servant”, which focused on his service in Vietnam.

Denny is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Carole; daughter, Shannon (Travis) Colter of Greenville; mother, Lois Neely Higgins of Sidney; sister, Valorie (Thomas) Hansen of Florida; brother-in-law, Dennis (Cheryl) Decovich of Oxford; and sister-in-law, Deborah (Jeff) Carress of Waterford.

Committal services with full military honors will take place privately at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Spectrum Health Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.hurstfh.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

