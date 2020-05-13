Kelly Defeats COVID-19, Donates Convalescent Plasma to Aid Others in the Fight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27, has been declared free of the virus by medical professionals.

The congressman, who tested negative for the virus and positive for antibodies on May 6 at UPMC Falk Clinic in Pittsburgh, donated convalescent plasma at the Vitalant Blood Bank in Greentree on May 11.

Kelly released the following statement regarding his recovery and the plasma donation:

The coronavirus is a tough opponent for many who contract it. At age 72 and a type two diabetic, I am in the category of people most vulnerable to COVID-19, so I am grateful to have defeated it. Thank you to my wife Victoria and the doctors at Butler Memorial Hospital for caring for me during my recovery. Thank you also to the great team at UPMC for the work they are doing with convalescent plasma, which could save countless lives that would otherwise be lost to this disease.

Congressman Kelly, who is now participating in a national clinical trial studying the effectiveness of blood transfusion for treating COVID-19, encourages those who have recovered from the disease to contact their doctor about donating convalescent plasma. The process is simple, and could make a world of difference for someone in need.

