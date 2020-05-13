 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Kelly Defeats COVID-19, Donates Convalescent Plasma to Aid Others in the Fight

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Cong.Kelly_Vitalant-Plasma-Donation-9WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27, has been declared free of the virus by medical professionals.

(Photo courtesy of UPMC)

The congressman, who tested negative for the virus and positive for antibodies on May 6 at UPMC Falk Clinic in Pittsburgh, donated convalescent plasma at the Vitalant Blood Bank in Greentree on May 11.

Kelly released the following statement regarding his recovery and the plasma donation:

The coronavirus is a tough opponent for many who contract it. At age 72 and a type two diabetic, I am in the category of people most vulnerable to COVID-19, so I am grateful to have defeated it. Thank you to my wife Victoria and the doctors at Butler Memorial Hospital for caring for me during my recovery. Thank you also to the great team at UPMC for the work they are doing with convalescent plasma, which could save countless lives that would otherwise be lost to this disease.

Congressman Kelly, who is now participating in a national clinical trial studying the effectiveness of blood transfusion for treating COVID-19, encourages those who have recovered from the disease to contact their doctor about donating convalescent plasma. The process is simple, and could make a world of difference for someone in need.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.