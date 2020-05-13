Mary Jane Bigley, 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2020.

She was born March 9, 1949 to Wayne and Ella Edwards Bigley.

Mary Jane was a graduate of Clarion State College. She was retired from Goodwill Industries of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Mary Jane is survived by her brother, William Edwards Bigley and his wife Barb, of Olean, NY; her sister Bonnie Sayers and husband Tim of Schuylkill Haven, PA; four nephews, Andrew Sayers and wife Heidi of Oil City, PA; Jonathan Sayers of Schuylkill Haven, PA; Donovan Sayers of State College, PA; Jeff Bigley and wife Michaela of Olean, NY; one niece, Jennifer Gale and husband Matthew of Glendale, AZ; two great-nephews Jackson Bigley and Alec Bigley of Olean, NY; and a special cousin, Catherine Green of Saltville, VA.

