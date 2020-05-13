THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: The Liberty House in Clarion to Offer Takeout on May 15th
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House will be open on Friday, May 15, for takeout orders.
Orders can be picked up from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The menu will include fish with mac and cheese as a single meal or as a family meal deal or kielbasa with pepper and onion with tater tots.
You may call ahead at 814-226-7575 to place your order on Wednesday, May 13, from 9:00 a.m. to noon or call and leave a message with a return number. You may also call on Friday, as well.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.