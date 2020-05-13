One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Death Toll Approaches 4,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 707 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 58,698. The death toll is currently 3,943.

There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/13/20 – 707

5/12/20 – 837

5/11/20 – 543

5/10/20 – 1,295

5/9/20 – 1,078

5/8/20 – 1,323

5/7/20 – 1,070

5/6/20 – 888

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 55 1 56 5 Butler 198 -1 197 6 Clarion 23 1 24 1 Clearfield 30 1 31 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 5 1 6 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 76 2 78 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 8 0 8 1 Mercer 77 1 78 2 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 1 2 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Butler County decreased from 198 on 5/12/20 to 197 on 5/13/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 58,698 3,943 244,171

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 900 10571 15 Northeast 11488 37056 132 Northwest 324 8303 18 Southcentral 4026 31465 71 Southeast 37827 113734 843 Southwest 2968 43042 34

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 169 1953 5 Allegheny 1545 20622 139 Armstrong 56 921 5 Beaver 509 2556 78 Bedford 29 383 1 Berks 3485 7756 179 Blair 31 1577 0 Bradford 39 990 2 Bucks 4166 11882 373 Butler 197 2867 6 Cambria 45 2151 1 Cameron 2 81 0 Carbon 205 1461 17 Centre 126 1347 4 Chester 1955 7510 197 Clarion 24 565 1 Clearfield 31 681 0 Clinton 41 370 0 Columbia 330 915 28 Crawford 21 798 0 Cumberland 463 2536 35 Dauphin 871 6439 39 Delaware 5157 12656 419 Elk 6 224 1 Erie 125 2797 2 Fayette 85 2299 4 Forest 7 42 0 Franklin 545 3798 13 Fulton 8 140 0 Greene 27 549 1 Huntingdon 197 531 0 Indiana 78 920 5 Jefferson 7 390 0 Juniata 94 221 1 Lackawanna 1232 3767 128 Lancaster 2325 10420 172 Lawrence 71 934 7 Lebanon 849 3362 19 Lehigh 3318 9537 129 Luzerne 2467 7157 123 Lycoming 139 1522 7 McKean 8 282 1 Mercer 78 975 2 Mifflin 53 892 0 Monroe 1228 3653 65 Montgomery 5513 22369 556 Montour 50 2985 0 Northampton 2518 8536 162 Northumberland 128 922 0 Perry 35 405 1 Philadelphia 15376 38318 904 Pike 451 1545 21 Potter 4 104 0 Schuylkill 478 2823 14 Snyder 33 281 1 Somerset 32 1030 1 Sullivan 1 63 0 Susquehanna 81 441 13 Tioga 16 390 1 Union 42 682 1 Venango 7 314 0 Warren 2 220 0 Washington 127 2861 4 Wayne 107 675 5 Westmoreland 419 6266 32 Wyoming 31 284 4 York 803 9228 14

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 32,118 55% 1972 Male 25,926 44% 1954 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 651 1% 17 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 6721 11% 416 Asian 715 1% 43 White 14,386 25% 1469 Other 299 1% 12 Not reported 36,577 62% 2003 * 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 23 4 4 ALLEGHENY 35 372 104 109 ARMSTRONG 1 5 6 3 BEAVER 3 339 25 71 BERKS 23 693 93 119 BUCKS 53 1327 288 303 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 54 5 13 CENTRE 3 15 11 2 CHESTER 37 652 96 169 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 5 94 31 24 CUMBERLAND 8 227 57 34 DAUPHIN 3 210 43 26 DELAWARE 40 1455 227 339 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 74 12 5 INDIANA 4 13 2 4 LACKAWANNA 15 537 85 110 LANCASTER 31 564 154 150 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 77 13 13 LEHIGH 26 564 106 97 LUZERNE 19 396 65 90 LYCOMING 2 66 12 7 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 133 28 28 MONTGOMERY 86 2055 97 465 NORTHAMPTON 16 591 141 101 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 54 1569 8 363 PIKE 2 31 4 8 SCHUYLKILL 9 54 15 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 15 13 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 134 34 27 YORK 6 10 4 2 PENNSYLVANIA 543 12408 1806 2705

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon May 13, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.