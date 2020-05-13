Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Mother’s Day Parade a Big Success

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) –To align with social distancing guidelines, Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center held a special Mother’s Day Parade.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to facility administrator Callie Lyle, over 100 vehicles and countless families, community members, and staff participated in the parade.

“Everything went wonderful,” Lyle told exploreClarion.com.

“Several vehicles were decorated with flowers, balloons, and signs for their loved ones. We even had one family participate in the parade with their red convertible’s top-down despite the 50-degree temperature.”

More than 50 residents from the facility participated in the event.

“I can personally say it was hard not to smile for the remainder of the day following the event. The residents, staff, and families are still talking about it today and how much they enjoyed it.”

The staff are thankful for all of the families and community members that worked to make the event a success, Lyle noted.

“It’s been a difficult time for the residents with the current visitor restriction in place, and this event gave us all boost I think we needed.”

