SPONSORED: The Allegheny Grille Continues to Offer Takeout, Curbside To-go, and Delivery Within 15 Miles!
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille is now open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 to place your takeout, to-go, or delivery order!
The Allegheny Grille will continue to offer free kids meals as they have for the past month every weekday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.
Their free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:
- Monday: Homemade Mac n cheese with a side salad
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
- Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
- Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad
They are still running their gift card promotion. If you purchase a $50 gift card, you will get $10 bonus card.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
