St. Joseph School Accepting Registration for 2020-21

LUCINDA, Pa. – St. Joseph School in Lucinda is accepting registration for Pre-K thru Sixth-Grade for 2020-2021.

Call for an appointment and personal tour.

All denominations are welcome.

There are generous tuition assistance and scholarship programs available for school families, as well as flexible monthly payments.

The school will offer an extended day program for the 2020-21 school year.

Please bring the following documents to complete your registration:

– Original birth certificate

– Social Security card

– Immunization record

– Baptismal certificate (if Catholic and not baptized at St. Joseph or St. Michael Parish)

For more information, call 814-226-8018 or email sue.mccleary@stjosephlucinda.com.

