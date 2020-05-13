 

State Police Investigating Arson of Abandoned Farmhouse

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ARSON-imageJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an arson that occurred in Knox Township, Jefferson County.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Knox Township Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed an abandoned farmhouse located in a remote area near 1387 O’Donnell Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, that occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

Police say the investigation determined the cause of the fire was the result of arson.

No injuries were reported.

The structure was owned by Gary Borden, of Reynoldsville, Pa.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.


