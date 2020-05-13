Two Woman Injured in Early Morning Crash on Route 28

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two women were transported by ambulance following a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:41 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, on State Route 28 just east of Snyder Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 48-year-old Mary J. Timko, of DuBois, was operating a 1997 Chevrolet Lumina, traveling south, when she lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle then traveled into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Jeep Trailhawk, operated by 42-year-old Tonya B. Cable, of Summerville, head-on.

Following the initial impact, Timko’s vehicle traveled southwest for approximately 60 feet, then came to a final rest in the southbound lane, facing southwest. Cable’s vehicle traveled off of the east berm and struck the guide rail, then traveled on top of the guide rail for approximately 70 feet before overturning down an embankment and coming to a final rest.

Timko suffered injuries of unknown severity, and Cable suffered suspected minor injuries.

They were both transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by McPherson Towing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.