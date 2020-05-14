A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 5am, then a chance of showers. Low around 59. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely between 8pm and 2am. Low around 52. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

