Area Woman Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes on I-80

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed on Interstate 80 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, on I-80 eastbound near the 92 mile marker in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 70-year-old Candice K. Hunter, of Marienville, was operating a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan, traveling in the left lane, when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the guide rail on the left shoulder of the roadway.

Hunter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Hunter was cited for a traffic violation.


