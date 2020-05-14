Bertha B. “Bert” Powell, 87, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

Until a recent move to Grove Manor, an assisted living facility in Grove City, PA, Bert spent most of her adult life in the Franklin/Oil City area. She was a fun-loving, happy and capable person who could do anything she put her mind to. Music was a big part of her life, performing with the Venango County Sweet Adeline chorus for many years, as well as being a long-time member of the Grace Lutheran Church Choir along with her husband, John.

She enjoyed traveling (especially going to the beach) and went off on family vacations whenever the opportunity presented itself. Bert’s greatest asset was her sunny disposition, and she was always able to find the silver lining in whatever life handed to her. Although she put off moving to assisted living as long as she could, once there, she found the bright side of the situation by making friends (and making jokes) with the staff and became a well-loved resident there during her brief time in that facility.

Bert found her greatest joy in her family and was always anxious to join in for any party or get-together that might come along. She is survived by her children, Cathleen Mills (Michael), Indianapolis, IN; John Powell (Cathy), Slippery Rock, PA; Carol Reagan (Mike), Tustin, CA; Ed Powell (Rhonda), Oil City, PA and her grandchildren Kelsey McGonigle (Brian), Garrett Powell, and Emily Powell. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Powell, her parents (Gustav and Martha Brustle), and brothers (Ed Brustle and Bill Brustle).

Special arrangements have been made due to current social restrictions from COVID-19. Please join the family for a unique drive-by visitation, at Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.

Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive down West Park St. (From Liberty) to the receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. We ask that you please stay in your vehicles. An opportunity to sign the guest registry will be provided.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 12:00 P.M. Saturday with Pastor Judy Lamb of Grace Lutheran Church, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

