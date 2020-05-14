Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cookie Muffins

This dessert is a double treat – it’s like eating muffins and cookies at the same time!

Chocolate Cookie Muffins

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 cup cold butter

1 egg

1 cup milk

16 Oreo cookies. coarsely chopped

Topping:

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

5 Oreo cookies, finely crushed

2 tablespoons cold butter

1 cup vanilla or white chips

1 tablespoon shortening

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and baking powder. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

~Beat egg and milk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in chopped cookies. Fill greased muffin cups two-thirds full.

~For topping, combine the flour, sugar, and crushed cookies. Cut in the butter until crumbly; sprinkle about one tablespoon over each muffin. Bake at 400° for 16 to 18 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt vanilla chips and shortening until smooth. Drizzle over cooled muffins.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.