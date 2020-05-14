 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cookie Muffins

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This dessert is a double treat – it’s like eating muffins and cookies at the same time!

Chocolate Cookie Muffins

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/3 cup cold butter
1 egg
1 cup milk
16 Oreo cookies. coarsely chopped

Topping:

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
5 Oreo cookies, finely crushed
2 tablespoons cold butter
1 cup vanilla or white chips
1 tablespoon shortening

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and baking powder. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

~Beat egg and milk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in chopped cookies. Fill greased muffin cups two-thirds full.

~For topping, combine the flour, sugar, and crushed cookies. Cut in the butter until crumbly; sprinkle about one tablespoon over each muffin. Bake at 400° for 16 to 18 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

~In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt vanilla chips and shortening until smooth. Drizzle over cooled muffins.


