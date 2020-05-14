Earl E. Chatley, 80, a resident of 1694 Old Route 322, Utica, died peacefully at 5:19PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Mr. Chatley was stricken suddenly with an apparent massive heart attack while collecting his usual spring water along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township.

He was born June 8, 1939 in Cranberry Township, a beloved son of the late: Lester R. and Mary Ida Shreffler Chatley.

He was a 1957 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mr. Chatley had worked as a truck driver all his life. He had worked through the years at the former Daniel’s Transfer in Franklin, Ellis Rhodes Logging in Utica and, most recently, with Kebert Trucking of Meadville.

He attended The Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church.

A kind and gentle man, Mr. Chatley, along with his wife, looked forward each year to portraying Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus during the Christmas season in Franklin for more than 30 years. He was beloved by young and old alike, but most especially by the children during Franklin’s Light-Up Night, and as he joyfully strolled along Liberty Street. He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he brightened!

Mr. Chatley was a longtime member of The Lucky 13 CB Club of Utica. He was a great lover of the outdoors and nature, and camping with his family.

He was married December 15, 1973 to the former Melvina McCarty, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 46 years, he is survived by his children: Herman E. Chatley and his fiancé, Jennifer; Debbie Snyder and her husband, Tennis Snyder, II; Tracy Peterson and her husband, Rick; and Penny Dickinson and her husband, Mike, all of Franklin; in addition to eight grandchildren: Tennis Earl Snyder, III and his wife, Susan Marie; Travis James Snyder and his wife, Julia; Teia Marie Snyder; Megan Peterson; Matthew Ryan Peterson and his fiancé, Lynette Marie Hartsuyker; Twins: Brice and Darian Chatley; and Harley Chatley; and two great-grandchildren: Jacob Peterson, and Odinahon Eshxanova.

Also surviving is his brother, Lester R. Chatley of St. Augustine, FL; and his sister, Carol Ziegler and her husband, Jerry of Van; in addition to a sister-in-law, Cheryl Chatley of Utica; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian Brown; a brother, Herbert L. Chatley; and by a sister-in-law, Shirley Chatley.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time, once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: The Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church or to the charity of one’s choice.

Mr. Chatley’s wife, Melvina, along with their entire family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and love to the many persons they will never know, who stopped to render immediate assistance to Earl in his desperate time of need. “We shall remain forever grateful—may a loving God abundantly bless each of you and your families”.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

