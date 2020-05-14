Featured Local Job: Temporary Receptionist

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is now hiring a temporary Receptionist for 32 hours per week to cover a short term leave of absence.

Regular work hours for this position are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with Wednesdays off. This individual would be responsible for answering the telephone, faxing and copying necessary paperwork for patient records, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information as well as many other clerical duties and tasks.

Qualifications:

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner.

Ability to use a telephone.

Must be able to read and write legibly.

Ability to prioritize importance of communications received.

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner.

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently.

Highly organized individual a plus

Medium – High Level of Computer experience.

High school graduate or equivalent.

Experience in general office work is highly preferred.

Prior experience in a medical field is a plus but not required.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

