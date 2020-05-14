On the evening of May 5, 2020, Cletus “Clete” Paul Bauer, Sr. passed away peacefully of natural causes at Natchitoches Community Care Center.

He was comforted by his family at the time of his passing. Although he did not pass from Covid-19, his last days were affected by the pandemic with visitor restriction. He was able to hear his family’s voices via phone in his last days. One daughter was permitted to attend his side and was holding his hand at the time of his death.

Clete was born April 3, 1928 in Knox Township, Lucinda, PA. He was the seventh child of Florian John Bauer and Cora Margaret Schmader.

Clete was a catholic and was an altar server under Monsignor William Holl throughout his youth in Lucinda. Clete entered the Navy at the age of 17 (with his mother’s permission) in March 1946 and served 8 months during war time before he was honorably separated in December 1946. Clete went on to work for JC Penny Co., where he fondly remembered working for Mr. Penny himself. Clete led a life of hard honest work in sales, real estate and in manufacturing.

Clete was a member of the American Legion, Elks Lodge, and the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included wood working, gardening, cooking, camping, and square dancing. He was an amateur “ham” radio operator, and enjoyed many hours in his Ham Shack talking with his sons. Clete had “Bauer Power” which he passed on to his children. He was an early riser with a strong cup of coffee. He loved his family and his car. He had a special talent for music, and could play the piano like nobody’s business- by ear. He will be remembered enjoying a “shaken not stirred” gin martini with his puppy in his lap. Most of all, Clete would tell us to “Keep your sunny side up!” We will, Pop Pop.

Clete was preceded in death by: his parents Florien and Cora Bauer, his first wife Janet Whisner Applebaum, and his second wife of 52 years, his dearest Jean Marie Derby Bauer. His siblings : Henry F. Bauer, Raymond (Kaiser) S. Bauer, Harold (Chippie) J. Bauer, Bernice (Blondie) M. Bauer, Ernest F. Bauer, Mark J. Bauer, Marcella (Betts) A Bauer, and Joseph Bauer. His sons: Dana Bauer, James Applebaum, and William Palmer.

Clete is survived by: His son Cletus Paul (Susan) Bauer, Jr. Virginia; his daughters Melanie (Alan) Donnelly of New Jersey, Paula (Scott) Burrell of Louisiana; step daughters Renea Funderburk of Oregon, Kristie (Allen) Van Ness of Florida, and Terry (Robert) Hartman of Georgia. Grandchildren Erin (Micheal) Whitmer, Erik (Meredith) Bauer, Lisa Donnelly, Tara (Jake) Robertson, Aaron (Lauren) Applebaum, Niki (Nathan) Johnson, Caleb Burrell, Peregrine Burrell, John Parker Burrell, Fabian Carr, Kimberly (David) McFalls, Crystal Funderburk, Jessie (Edith) Stanley, Erik Brown.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, Louisiana.

Special thanks to Natchitoches Community Care staff, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Hospice of Natchitoches and Dr. John Hogg for their gentle care of Cletus and his family.

