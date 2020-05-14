Shirley (Hartzell) Moyar, 84, formerly of Knox PA, passed into eternal life on May 11, 2020.

She died at home after valiantly fighting lung cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She is now joyfully reunited with her parents George E. Hartzell and Mary (Slater) Hartzell, as well as her three brothers Chester (Chet), George (Tim) and John (Butch).

She is survived by her loving sister Mildred (Jean) Stahlman of Knox PA and her sister-in-law (bingo buddy) Judy Hartzell of Shippenville PA.

The true loves of her life were her children Michelle (Steve) Etzel of Milwaukee WI, Donna Brosius of Bellefonte PA, Vicky Kaltenbach of Bellefonte PA and Gary Brosius of Butler PA. Her most treasured role however, was Grandma (G-Ma, Shirl, Ma) to Matthew Etzel, Mari (Jeremy) Lowe, Becki (Andrew) Johnson, Ashley (Nate) Kaltenbach, Gary Brosius Jr., Alex (Kelsey) Kaltenbach, Zachary Kaltenbach, Logan Brosius and Kaitlynn Brosius. She was beyond delighted to welcome her five great-grandchildren Wyatt, Charlotte (Charli), Olivia, Evelyn (Evey) and Emelia (Mia). They all survive her.

She was a member of the Class of 1954 from White Memorial High School in Knox PA where the quote assigned by her class read “The still, small voice of gratitude”. This describes Shirley so well, as she was a sweet, gentle soul who appreciated even the smallest things. She loved music and sang in numerous choirs in her youth. She also cut a rug on the dance floor, played forward on the girl’s high school basketball team, and played piano.

She was employed for years by Owens-Illinois in Clarion PA, and also Hills in Cranberry PA.

Shirley hands were rarely still. She was a master crocheter who created gorgeous afghans for everyone she loved. She was a voracious reader and adored her sweet kitty Hope. She attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Kossuth and Knox Methodist Church, and was a faith filled woman who loved hymn sings. Bingo was a passion for many years, and she was always a winner.

Regretfully the family has decided to hold a private service at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home in Knox PA, because of COVID 19. Interment will take place at the St. Marks Cemetery in Kossuth.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial to Grane Hospice Care at 115 Union Avenue, Altoona PA 16648.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

