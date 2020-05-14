Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Pennsylvania Statewide to Nearly 60,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 938 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 59,636. The death toll is currently 4,218.

There are 251,559 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/14/20 – 938

5/13/20 – 707

5/12/20 – 837

5/11/20 – 543

5/10/20 – 1,295

5/9/20 – 1,078

5/8/20 – 1,323

5/7/20 – 1,070

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 56 0 56 5 Butler 197 2 199 6 Clarion 24 0 24 1 Clearfield 31 2 33 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 6 0 6 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 78 4 82 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 8 0 8 1 Mercer 78 3 81 2 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 2 0 2 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 59,636 4,218 251,559

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 908 10759 16 Northeast 11630 38422 137 Northwest 330 8533 18 Southcentral 4110 32298 72 Southeast 38422 117411 846 Southwest 2986 44136 34

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 174 1978 5 Allegheny 1551 21086 139 Armstrong 56 944 5 Beaver 512 2581 82 Bedford 30 401 1 Berks 3530 7921 196 Blair 32 1642 0 Bradford 41 1014 2 Bucks 4248 12806 395 Butler 199 2914 6 Cambria 45 2227 1 Cameron 2 84 0 Carbon 206 1527 17 Centre 128 1368 6 Chester 2008 7726 213 Clarion 24 570 1 Clearfield 33 701 0 Clinton 43 383 0 Columbia 333 946 31 Crawford 21 804 0 Cumberland 477 2617 37 Dauphin 895 6699 40 Delaware 5252 13045 448 Elk 6 226 1 Erie 127 2876 3 Fayette 87 2352 4 Forest 7 44 0 Franklin 563 3852 15 Fulton 11 140 0 Greene 27 559 1 Huntingdon 200 547 0 Indiana 82 938 5 Jefferson 7 396 0 Juniata 94 236 1 Lackawanna 1256 3893 135 Lancaster 2364 10730 183 Lawrence 71 950 7 Lebanon 856 3430 19 Lehigh 3378 9903 133 Luzerne 2477 7383 124 Lycoming 139 1565 7 McKean 8 307 1 Mercer 81 1009 2 Mifflin 54 919 0 Monroe 1240 3798 69 Montgomery 5583 23000 587 Montour 50 2984 0 Northampton 2566 8889 182 Northumberland 132 944 0 Perry 36 424 1 Philadelphia 15624 39263 1000 Pike 454 1587 21 Potter 4 108 0 Schuylkill 490 2920 14 Snyder 33 287 1 Somerset 32 1070 1 Sullivan 1 64 0 Susquehanna 82 461 14 Tioga 16 397 1 Union 43 699 1 Venango 7 338 0 Warren 2 228 0 Washington 129 2932 4 Wayne 107 685 5 Westmoreland 422 6533 32 Wyoming 31 296 4 York 817 9413 15

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 32,660 55% 2118 Male 26,327 44% 2082 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 646 1% 18 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 6935 12% 484 Asian 736 1% 52 White 14,751 25% 1583 Other 303 1% 14 Not reported 36,911 62% 2085 * 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 23 4 4 ALLEGHENY 36 373 108 109 ARMSTRONG 1 5 6 3 BEAVER 3 339 25 75 BERKS 23 700 99 132 BLAIR 1 1 . 0 BUCKS 53 1356 298 315 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 58 5 13 CENTRE 3 16 11 4 CHESTER 38 673 106 181 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 5 95 31 27 CUMBERLAND 8 232 57 36 DAUPHIN 3 217 48 26 DELAWARE 39 1485 256 363 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 5 78 13 7 INDIANA 4 13 2 4 LACKAWANNA 15 547 91 117 LANCASTER 31 578 156 159 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 78 13 13 LEHIGH 26 576 115 103 LUZERNE 19 395 66 91 LYCOMING 3 67 12 8 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 146 44 34 MONTGOMERY 88 2107 104 494 NORTHAMPTON 15 607 148 112 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 57 1607 8 408 PIKE 2 31 4 8 SCHUYLKILL 9 56 17 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 16 14 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 134 34 27 YORK 6 10 4 3 PENNSYLVANIA 549 12677 1922 2896

More data is available here.

