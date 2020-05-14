 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating Thefts in Fryburg Area

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating two recent thefts in Washington Township.

According to police, sometime between May 11 and May 13, an unknown individual(s) entered a shed belonging to a 67-year-old Fryburg man at a location on Old Fryburg Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were stolen:

– Stihl chainsaw model 391 with 20-inch bar, valued at $550.00
– Stihl leaf blower, valued at $150.00
– Five-gallon red gas can, valued at $30.00
– Approximately one gallon of gas, valued at $2.09

The individual(s) then fled the area undetected in an unknown direction.

According to police, around the same time, an unknown individual entered a vehicle belonging to a known 73-year-old Fryburg man at another location on Old Fryburg Road and removed approximately $25.00 of change.

The individual then fled undetected.

The investigation into both crimes is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.