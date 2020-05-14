Police Investigating Thefts in Fryburg Area

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating two recent thefts in Washington Township.

According to police, sometime between May 11 and May 13, an unknown individual(s) entered a shed belonging to a 67-year-old Fryburg man at a location on Old Fryburg Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following items were stolen:

– Stihl chainsaw model 391 with 20-inch bar, valued at $550.00

– Stihl leaf blower, valued at $150.00

– Five-gallon red gas can, valued at $30.00

– Approximately one gallon of gas, valued at $2.09

The individual(s) then fled the area undetected in an unknown direction.

According to police, around the same time, an unknown individual entered a vehicle belonging to a known 73-year-old Fryburg man at another location on Old Fryburg Road and removed approximately $25.00 of change.

The individual then fled undetected.

The investigation into both crimes is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

