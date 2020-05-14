Police Seeking Information on Package Stolen at Post Office

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on a package that was stolen at the Marienville Post Office.

According to police, on May 7, a known 47-year-old Marienville woman reported she never received a package that she ordered online.

Police say the status of the package showed that it was received by an unknown individual at the Marienville Post Office on May 7.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

