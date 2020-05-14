 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Seeking Information on Package Stolen at Post Office

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on a package that was stolen at the Marienville Post Office.

According to police, on May 7, a known 47-year-old Marienville woman reported she never received a package that she ordered online.

Police say the status of the package showed that it was received by an unknown individual at the Marienville Post Office on May 7.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.