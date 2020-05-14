 

SPONSORED: Grex Offering Deep Discounts on Phones and Accessories, Savings on Service

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

grex 2GRex Wireless is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a drive-thru service.

Switch your phone service to GRex Wireless, and you could save hundreds. They have unlimited plans starting as low as $24 per month.

grex building

If you already have their service, stop by for some great sales and deep discounts.

Grex phones

They are offering:

– Tempered glass screen protectors for $12
– iPhone Car Chargers for $5
– OtterBox Cases starting at $18
– Most phone cases are $14 – BOGO 1/2 off
– 100’s of deeply discounted phones

Grex 1

grex screen protectors

grex 3

GRex still has quite a few Unlocked iPhone 8 64gb. They are on sale for $419. Mention this post and get it for $369. Includes a warranty and a charger. *While supplies last. These iPhones are unlocked and will work with almost any cellular provider. All you have to do is put your SIM card in it and your good to go!

grex 4

GRex is located at 3324 Rt. 257 Seneca, PA 16346.


