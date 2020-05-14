 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Sligo Auto Salvage Offering AC System Checks, Recharges

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

sligo-autoCall Sligo Auto Salvage today to schedule an AC system check and recharge.

It’s heating up. Well, it will be soon. Make sure your car can cool it down.

sas 22

Sligo Auto Salvage is ready to do an AC system check and recharge for you.

sligo-ac-machine

Call 814-745-3000 today to set up an appointment, sales, pick up, or delivery.

Sligo Auto Salvage is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For help after hours, call 814-316-5511.

To learn more about Sligo Auto Salvage, check out their Facebook.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.