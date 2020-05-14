 

State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment

Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a location on Rehobeth Road in Clarion Township.

The victim was listed as a 38-year-old Corsica female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 11:34 a.m. on May 5, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment by a known male at a location on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.

The victims is a 42-year-old Sligo woman.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

