State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a location on Rehobeth Road in Clarion Township.

The victim was listed as a 38-year-old Corsica female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Around 11:34 a.m. on May 5, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment by a known male at a location on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough.

The victims is a 42-year-old Sligo woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

