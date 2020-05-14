William “Lee” Myers, 74, a resident of 10 Blair Lane, Carlton, Mercer County, died peacefully at 7:15 PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his home, with his wife by his side, following an extended illness.

He was born October 6, 1945 in Clearfield, a beloved son of the late: Cloyd L. and Marjorie Lucille Miles Myers.

Lee was a 1963 graduate of Clearfield High School.

He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War era with the U.S. Army Corps. He was honorably discharged from duty on April 10, 1966.

For many years, Lee was self-employed in the food distribution industry.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Lee was an accomplished area vocalist and choral director. For many years, he sang with numerous choruses to include: Yesterday’s Sound and Men’s Barbershop Chorus, The Venango Barbertones, and The DuBois Diplomats, among many others. He had also served as the longtime choral director of The Allegheny Sounds Chorus Sweet Adelines.

In his spare time, Lee enjoyed camping and travelling with his family.

He was married March 30, 1990 to the former Margaret Ann “Marg” Wyant, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children: Lorie Lynn; Jeffrey Lee; and Beth Ann, and their children; along with three step-children: ThomAnn; Rhonda; and Rick, and their children.

Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: George, Glenn, and Robert.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Lee’s name to The Barbershop Harmony Society, 110 7th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37203.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

