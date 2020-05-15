12 Additional PA Counties to Move to Yellow Phase on May 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As 13 counties in western Pennsylvania began to emerge from lockdown on Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 12 additional counties soon would join them in the yellow phase of the reopening plan.

Wolf announced that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and York will be the next group of counties moving to the yellow phase effective Friday, May 22.

Following the initial announcement, Wolf went on to point to the continued importance of mitigation efforts, even in the yellow zone.

“I cannot emphasize enough that you should continue to implement social distancing,” Wolf said, noting that the wearing of masks, keeping distance from other people, and hand washing remain vital in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“This virus has not been eradicated from these counties, and we are continuing to closely monitor new case counts, and as I’ve said before, if we see signs of new outbreaks we’re going to need to act to prevent further transmission, but if we continue to see a further decline in case counts, we can lift more restrictions and bring our lives closer to normal.”

He stated that continued restrictions, even within the yellow zone, have been hard for people, but remain necessary.

“Time has worn us down. We want to be with other people, we want to feel productive, we want to go to work, to the store, we want to see our friends. And, with each passing day it becomes harder and harder to stay home,” Wolf noted.

“What makes fighting a pandemic even harder is that the virus is not like other disasters where the danger is obvious. We can all see storm clouds growing or rivers swelling…but, we can’t see the virus particles in someone’s breath.”

In light of the recent protests against the governor’s continued mitigation efforts, Wolf also highlighted how the administration has been making decisions about when and where to lift restrictions, based on advice from epidemiologists and other medical professionals.

“As the leader of this commonwealth, I’m responsible for the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, and I can’t and I will not allow this virus to ravage our communities. I’ve got to take seriously the advice of scientists and of medical professionals and our epidemiologists.”

Wolf also shared that one tool his administration has been using, the Carnegie Mellon University Risk Based Decision Support Tool Report, will become available to the public in the near future.

“We plan to release this report publicly, twice a week, to help Pennsylvanians understand the risk factors where they live. The metrics in this report help us weigh quantifiable risk factors.”

These risk factors, along with other information from health professionals, are then reviewed before decisions are made on each county’s placement in the color-coded phase system.

In the counties in the yellow phase of the reopening plan, people are now permitted to gather in groups of up to 25, while larger crowds remain prohibited.

The yellow phase status also allows for a wide range of retailers, offices, and industrial sites to resume operating while observing state and federal health guidelines intended to prevent viral transmission.

However, some businesses, including gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters, and other entertainment venues, are still remaining closed.

Other restrictions, including a ban on youth sports, also remain in place in the yellow phase counties. Bars and restaurants are still required to offer only delivery or takeout service.

The counties that are not entering the yellow phase remain in the red phase, with the stay-at-home order extended through June 4.

According to Secretary Rachel Levine, criteria for moving counties from yellow to green have not yet been fully developed. She stated that the metrics will be under discussion in the coming week and will be announced once they are finalized.

