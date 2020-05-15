A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 72. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

