Clarion County Flooded With Vote-By-Mail Requests

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County has been flooded with requests for vote-by-mail requests, and as the rescheduled June 2 Primary Election looms, some county employees are helping out the regular elections employees keep up with the additional work in getting ready for the election.

(ARCHIVED PHOTO: Ed Heasley, Cindy Callahan, and Wayne Brosius inspect a new voting machine.)

Commissioner Ed Heasley on Thursday said that five-county employees were assigned to the Election Department under Director of Elections Cindy Callahan.

Voting by mail is only an option and not mandatory. Some of Clarion County polling places are too small to allow proper social distancing, so Callahan is looking for locations with the needed space under COVID-19 guidelines.

As of May 12, Clarion County received more than 3,000 requests for mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. While absentee ballots requests require some type of reason, mail-in ballots do not need to have a reason.

“The county has received seven times as many requests for mail-in ballots as it received in 2016,” added Heasley

The ballot sent out by mail is basically the same ballot that would have been used in the May primary. Voters make their selections by blacking a space to vote for a specific candidate. Once completed, the ballot should be returned in a sealed envelope inside an official envelope. The ballot would then be scanned in following election day, the same as votes made in person.

Commissioner Ted Tharan noted that another cost is printing the additional mail-in ballots.

“Many people do not recognize the amount of behind the scenes work that is being required for elections,” said Heasley. “Not only are there concerns about how to hold safe in-person elections and expanded vote by mail operations, but we also are using new voting machines that require training for our employees and poll workers.”

Heasley said there was already $1,400.00 in overtime and extra hours related to training.

Commissioners Heasley, Tharan, and Wayne Brosius also approved a notice of intent to apply for two grants: An Election Security Grant for $18,000 to be used between now and the end of 2022; and a CARES Act Grant of $16,196.27 must be used by the end of the year. The grants can basically be used for elections and increased personnel costs, cybersecurity measures, increased expenses for voting-by-mail supplies, and mitigating COVID-19 at the polls.

Commissioners also approved an amendment to Dominion Voting Machines’ contract and state reimbursement application. Adding $17,392.50 for an additional scanner ($4,192.50 due now, $1,650.00 payments yearly for eight years between 2021-2028) and $99,092.30 for the 10th year buyout. Commissioner are submitting for a total reimbursement of $1,008,315.50. The buyout is an option, according to Heasley, and would probably not be used because the equipment could be obsolete at the end of ten years.

