Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Cream Cheese Brownies

Friday, May 15, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These delicious brownies will make a perfect weekend treat!

Frosted Cream Cheese Brownies

Ingredients

1 – 13×9-inch pan size package fudge brownie mix
1/2 cup white baking chips

Filling:

3 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon orange extract

Frosting:

1 ounce unsweetened chocolate
1 ounce semisweet chocolate
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons whole milk

Directions

~Prepare brownies according to package directions for cake-like brownies; fold in white chips. Spread half of the batter in a greased 13×9-inch baking pan.

~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, butter, and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg, flour, and orange extract.

~Carefully spread cream cheese mixture over batter. Drop remaining brownie batter by tablespoonfuls over cream cheese layer. Cut through batter with a knife to swirl.

~Bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out almost clean). Cool on a wire rack.

~For frosting, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Cool slightly; stir in confectioners’ sugar and enough milk to achieve spreading consistency. Frost brownies.


