Curllsville Bridge Replacement to Begin on Monday

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT District 10 is beginning the replacement of the single span Curllsville Bridge #2 on Curllsville Road (Route 2007) over Licking Creek on Monday, May 18, weather permitting.

The project detour will close the road on Curllsville Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, from the intersection with Tin Town Road on the North end of the project, to Forrest Road on the South end of the project. Road closure will start June 1, 2020 and be lifted August 2020 weather permitting.

The detour will follow State Routes 2011, 68, 861, and 2007, also known as Curllsville Road.

Daytime flagging will be performed prior to the installation of the detour signal.

This is a $797,062.00 bridge project. Crews from Charles J Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by October 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.