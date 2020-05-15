Details of Clinton Township Police Pursuit Released; Man Charged With Child Endangerment

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details have been released regarding a police pursuit in Clinton Township, involving a driver with an infant in his vehicle.

According to court documents, the Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 28-year-old Phillip Jospeh Reynolds, of Butler:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Sec 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

– Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 30 MPH, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

The charges are the result of an incident on Interstate 80 near Clintonville, in Venango County, on Friday, May 10.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 a.m. on May 10, Franklin-based State Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver 2016 Toyota Corolla on Interstate 80 near mile marker 35.5 in Clinton Township, after the vehicle was discovered traveling 100 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

The vehicle then took exit 35 toward Clintonville and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at where the exit ramp met State Route 308, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the vehicle came to a stop on Route 308, and the driver, identified as Phillip Jospeh Reynolds, attempted to change seats with the passenger in the rear seat.

The complaint states that when Trooper Smolko stepped out of his patrol vehicle, Reynolds sat back down in the driver’s seat and drove away.

Trooper Smolko then pursued the vehicle north on State Route 308 to the Family Dollar store, where Reynolds came to a sudden stop, nearly causing Trooper Smolko to rear-end his vehicle.

Reynolds then made a u-turn and headed south on State Route 308 back toward the interstate.

According to the complaint, Reynolds put his right turn signal on and drove as though he was going to head westbound on Interstate 80, and Trooper Smolko prepared to perform a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver but noticed there was an infant car seat in the rear of the vehicle and stopped.

The complaint states that after a second u-turn, Reynolds stopped the vehicle in the Anchors Away gas station, and was then given commands to exit the vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

While Reynolds was being placed in custody, Trooper Smolko noticed that the driver’s seat belt was still latched while Reynolds was out of the vehicle, and also discovered that Reynolds driver’s license was DUI suspended. There was also an infant in the car seat, as well as two known adult passengers.

Reynolds was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 11, on the following charges:

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in Venango County Central Court.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.