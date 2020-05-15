 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Temporary Receptionist

Friday, May 15, 2020 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is now hiring a temporary Receptionist for 32 hours per week to cover a short term leave of absence.

Regular work hours for this position are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with Wednesdays off. This individual would be responsible for answering the telephone, faxing and copying necessary paperwork for patient records, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information as well as many other clerical duties and tasks.

Qualifications:

  • The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner.
  • Ability to use a telephone.
  • Must be able to read and write legibly.
  • Ability to prioritize importance of communications received.
  • Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner.
  • Ability to work well with other people as well as independently.
  • Highly organized individual a plus
  • Medium – High Level of Computer experience.
  • High school graduate or equivalent.
  • Experience in general office work is highly preferred.
  • Prior experience in a medical field is a plus but not required.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.