Fewer Than 1,000 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported Across PA for Fifth Straight Day; Statewide Total Tops 60,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, 986 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 60,622. The death toll is currently 4,342.

There are 259,210 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/15/20 – 986

5/14/20 – 938

5/13/20 – 707

5/12/20 – 837

5/11/20 – 543

5/10/20 – 1,295

5/9/20 – 1,078

5/8/20 – 1,323

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 56 1 57 5 Butler 199 3 202 6 Clarion 24 0 24 1 Clearfield 33 0 33 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 6 0 6 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 82 2 84 6 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 8 2 10 1 Mercer 81 2 83 2 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 2 0 2 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 60,622 4,342 259,210

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 918 10990 16 Northeast 11707 39536 135 Northwest 337 8699 18 Southcentral 4187 33356 72 Southeast 39125 121430 854 Southwest 3026 45199 36

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 183 2035 6 Allegheny 1582 21626 141 Armstrong 57 955 5 Beaver 516 2663 83 Bedford 30 429 1 Berks 3593 8171 207 Blair 32 1733 0 Bradford 41 1030 2 Bucks 4325 13245 410 Butler 202 2958 6 Cambria 49 2315 1 Cameron 2 84 0 Carbon 206 1575 17 Centre 129 1413 6 Chester 2060 8001 218 Clarion 24 570 1 Clearfield 33 721 0 Clinton 43 396 0 Columbia 334 980 33 Crawford 21 811 0 Cumberland 492 2745 41 Dauphin 912 6987 41 Delaware 5409 13810 466 Elk 6 229 1 Erie 129 2955 3 Fayette 87 2370 4 Forest 7 45 0 Franklin 580 3932 17 Fulton 11 144 0 Greene 27 567 1 Huntingdon 204 588 0 Indiana 84 956 6 Jefferson 7 397 0 Juniata 94 243 1 Lackawanna 1273 3994 141 Lancaster 2428 11065 186 Lawrence 72 960 7 Lebanon 863 3501 19 Lehigh 3396 10165 136 Luzerne 2491 7587 127 Lycoming 141 1607 7 McKean 10 321 1 Mercer 83 1027 2 Mifflin 57 942 0 Monroe 1242 3917 70 Montgomery 5697 23738 608 Montour 50 2986 1 Northampton 2600 9196 196 Northumberland 136 983 0 Perry 36 447 1 Philadelphia 15835 40378 1004 Pike 458 1620 22 Potter 4 109 0 Schuylkill 506 3022 15 Snyder 33 291 2 Somerset 32 1129 1 Sullivan 2 64 0 Susquehanna 82 480 14 Tioga 16 400 1 Union 44 731 1 Venango 7 344 0 Warren 2 235 0 Washington 129 2989 4 Wayne 107 692 7 Westmoreland 423 6671 32 Wyoming 28 310 3 York 828 9630 16

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 33,184 55% 2183 Male 26,784 44% 2141 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 651 1% 18 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 7073 12% 498 Asian 754 1% 53 White 15,163 25% 1640 Other 312 1% 14 Not reported 37,320 61% 2137 * 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 3 23 4 4 ALLEGHENY 36 393 109 110 ARMSTRONG 1 5 6 3 BEAVER 3 340 26 76 BERKS 25 710 100 139 BUCKS 52 1376 320 328 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 58 5 13 CENTRE 3 16 11 4 CHESTER 38 677 127 185 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 3 95 33 29 CUMBERLAND 8 239 57 42 DAUPHIN 3 229 49 26 DELAWARE 39 1510 273 378 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 5 79 13 8 HUNTINGDON 1 0 1 0 INDIANA 4 14 2 4 LACKAWANNA 15 560 96 121 LANCASTER 32 608 174 163 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 4 81 14 13 LEHIGH 26 590 122 106 LUZERNE 19 404 71 93 LYCOMING 3 68 12 8 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 146 44 35 MONTGOMERY 88 2153 110 506 NORTHAMPTON 14 634 154 128 NORTHUMBERLAND 1 1 . 0 PHILADELPHIA 59 1614 8 410 PIKE 2 31 5 9 SCHUYLKILL 10 66 19 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 42 16 14 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 134 34 27 YORK 6 10 4 3 PENNSYLVANIA 550 12937 2039 2991

