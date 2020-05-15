Man Charged With Sending Photo of Genitals to Local Juvenile Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man who reportedly sent a photo of his genitals to a Clarion County teen entered a guilty plea in court.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Marcus Lee Stromyer, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to the following charge on Wednesday, May 6:

– Indecent Assault-W/O Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances, Felony 3

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Disseminate Explicit Sexual Material Minor, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Stromyer is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 28, 2019, Sergeant Clark, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, conducted an investigation of an incident that allegedly occurred at a local high school involving harassment between two juveniles via text messages.

While investigating, Sgt. Clark discovered what appeared to be an adult male communicating with one of the juveniles in a sexual nature. The complaint notes the 14-year-old juvenile said she had been communicating with an adult male and had received a photo of his genitals from him.

Sgt. Clark then obtained a search warrant for the phones and discovered several nude photos of both the female juvenile and what appeared to be an adult male. Sgt. Clark then contacted the Attorney General’s Office and Detective Wright to extract the cell phone’s information.

According to the complaint, while viewing the phone, sexual messages were discovered between an adult male, later identified as Marcus Lee Stromyer, and the juvenile victim on Instagram. The adult male allegedly offered the juvenile victim marijuana in exchange for a relationship.

With the assistance of the Pittsburgh Police, Sgt. Clark then contacted Stromyer and asked him to come in for an interview, which he agreed to do.

Around 11:47 a.m. on May 2, Chief Robert Malnofsky and Sgt. Clark met with Stromyer at the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department to conduct an interview.

According to the complaint, Stromyer stated that he knew why he was being interviewed and was concerned he was being interviewed about a past female or his present girlfriend. He allegedly stated he is currently in a relationship with a 16-year-old female from Florida.

After explaining why he thought he was asked for the interview, Stromyer allegedly stated his contact with the juvenile victim “was a mistake.” He also allegedly admitted to sending a photo of his genitals to the victim, the complaint states.

Stromyer told police he contacted the victim around January or February of 2019 and noted he has a “masturbation problem” that encouraged him to “say bad things” to her, according to the complaint.

He stated he did not have any intent of meeting her in person for sex, although he discussed it with her. He also related that he had deleted the messages and said the photo of his genitals he sent was through Facebook Messenger, the complaint indicates.

Sgt. Clark then obtained a search warrant for Stromyer’s cell phone.

According to the complaint, Stromyer also stated he sent the victim a message on Facebook before the interview asking if she had turned him into the police for sending nude images of himself because he was scared.

Stromyer was then interviewed again in August, at which time he provided a timeline of events between the juvenile victim and himself. He also provided a written statement in while he allegedly said “I had masturbation issues at the time so I wasn’t thinking nor using my head and sent her one picture of my penis.” Stromyer also stated that he did not receive any nudes or inappropriate photos in return, the complaint states.

Stromyer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:45 p.m. on October 30.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.